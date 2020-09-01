ENDWELL, N.Y. — Richard Joseph Wrobleski, 81, of Endwell, N.Y., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. He was born in Plains to Charles Stanley and Mary (Bogdon) Wrobleski.

Dick graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Plains, and then enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. He received training in aviation electronics, earning recognition as first in his class. He served as an aircraft navigator and radio operator, assisting the International Ice Patrol. Following his service in the Coast Guard, he attended Wilkes College, then graduated from The Pennsylvania State University as validictorian of his class in electrical engineering technology. He continued his education, earning degrees in electro-mechanical engineering at SUNY-Binghamton and an Executive MBA at Syracuse University, while working in his engineering career field.

Dick was employed by IBM Endicott at the Glendale Laboratory for over 32 years, beginning as a technician and ending in executive level engineering management. He traveled the globe with IBM, having responsibilities for operations and personnel in several countries in Europe and Asia, and across the U.S. He received many awards, particularly for this contributions to printer development and his team received patents in that new area of technology. After his retirement, he continued to work in finance and as a project administrator at his daughter's and son-in-law's engineering firm, North Point Technology, LLC, until his passing.

Dick was a beloved husband and father. Over the years, he was a coach for his daughters' Town of Union softball teams and a long time member of St. Joseph's Church in Endicott, where he served as an usher and volunteer. He loved spending time outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, four children and nine grandchildren. He was always happy to join in family vacations; DeRuyter Lake, Rehoboth Beach and Walt Disney World were some of his favorite places.

Dick was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Mary Wrobleski (Plains), and his sister-in-law, Karen Wrobleski (Horseheads, N.Y.).

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marie (Evanitus) Wrobleski and his four children and their families: Lisa and Robert Lee (Endicott, N.Y.) and children Rachel (New York City), Jason and Jennifer; Cheryl and John Ruspantini and daughters Lucia and Sophia; Wendy and Mark Harnett and daughters, Jessica and Grace; Richard and Becky Wrobleski and daughters, Theresa and Christina.

He is also survived by his brother, Charles S. Wrobleski (Horseheads, N.Y.); his niece, Dr. Kerry and David Houston (Londonderry, N.H.) and children, Emily Houston and Thomas Houston; and nephew, Charles Stanley and Paulette Wrobleski III (Horseheads, N.Y.) and their families along with several cousins in the Allentown/Bethlehem area.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the first responders, and the care team at CVICU at UHS Wilson Hospital for their skill and compassion provided during this time.

The family will receive friends at The Church of the Holy Family in Endwell, N.Y., on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m., with entombment immediately following at Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of your choice.