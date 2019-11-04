Richard Kenzakoski Sr., 75 of Bald Mountain, passed on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, surrounded by his family in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 14, 1943, he was a son to the late Joseph and Stella (Wawruch) Kenzakoski. He attended Bear Creek Elementary and was a graduate of James M. Coughlin class of 1962.

He served his country for six years in the Pennsylvania National Guard, 109th Field Artillery, Kingston. He was honorably discharged after his term of service.

Richard and his brothers owned and operated Kenzakoski Brothers Construction Co. They had built Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course, Plains Plaza as well as many other projects in and around Wilkes-Barre area.

Richard enjoyed hunting and fishing especially trips out of state with friends and family. He also took pride in spending time with his grandchildren.

Richard is preceded in death by parents; and sons, Richard Jr. and William, as well as his brother Joseph.

Surviving are his sons James and his wife Elaine, of Bear Creek; Steven and his fiancée Megan, of Bear Creek; former spouse Linda Casterline Carney, of Hunlock Creek; grandsons, R.J., Zack, Billy, Jimmy, Ben and Gavin; granddaughters, Megan and Tabitha; sisters, Denise Olson and her husband, William, of Westminster, Diane Sott and her husband, Peter, of Westminster; brothers, Charlie and his wife Kay, of Bear Creek, Edward, of Bear Creek, Robert and his fiancée Joann, of Westminster.

Richard's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Township. Service will be officiated by the Rev. Leo Thompson. Interment will be private. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

