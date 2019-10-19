BEAR CREEK — Richard L. Bella, of Bear Creek, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home.

Born May 30, 1945, in Bear Creek, he was a son of the late Leo and Tillie Busack Bella.

Richard attended Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was self-employed as a land excavator for over 30 years.

In his spare time, Rich enjoyed traveling to auctions and flea markets, spending time with his family and friends at the homestead and working in the garage.

Pop will be greatly missed by his family and friends, especially his grandkids who he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Leo, Andrew and Phillip; and sister Frances Casterline.

Surviving are his wife of 47 years, the former Dorothy Dante; son Michael Kowalski and daughter-in-law Melanie Kowalski, of Bear Creek; daughters Doreen Evanko, of Bear Creek, Lori Kowalski Bilder, of Billings, Mont., Sherry Lynne Kowalski, of Wilkes-Barre, and Alison Christian and her husband, Rick, of Bear Creek; grandchildren G.J. Lingle, Coreen Lingle, Savanna Grimes, Cody Drevenik, Casey Bilder, Lexi Kowalski, Livi Kowalski, Justin Jordan, Stephanie Nace, Kylee Torok, Jessica Bella Mumm and Cole Christian; one great-granddaughter; sister Helen Taylor, of Bahama, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service for Richard will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.