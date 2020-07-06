1/1
Richard L. Elderkin
ATTLEBORO — Richard L. Elderkin, 76, of Attleboro, died peacefully on July 1, 2020, at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center.

He was the loving husband of Sandra J. (Hoover) Elderkin, and together they shared 50 years of marriage. Born in Attleboro, he was a son of the late Winferford A. Elderkin Sr. and Nellie M. (Peck) Elderkin, descendants of the Seaconke Wampanoag Indian Tribe. He was the son-in-law of the late Ellisand Edith (Smith) Hoover.

Richard worked as a front loading truck driver for many years with David J. Brask, Godittand Boyer, Waste Systems,and Waste Management. He was a 1963 graduate of East Providence High School.

He was a long standing member of the Free Methodist Church in Seekonk for over 60 years, where he served as a board member and Sunday School Superintendent.

In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving children, Richard E. Elderkinand his wife Laura, of Dallas, and Russell W. Elderkin, of Attleboro. He was the beloved grandfather of Caleb R. Elderkin, of Dallas. He was the brother of Carol Virian, Violet Elderkin, Paul Elderkinand his wife Joan, the late Winerford A. Elderkin Jr., Ruth Caporoletti, David Elderkin, Grace Wood, John Elderkin, Roland Elderkin,and Victor Elderkin.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with Pastor Skye Rogers, officiating. To honor Richard, the family will allow time for you to share a memory. Kindly wear a mask and social distancing is required.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Idetown Cemetery, Lehman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to be made to the Outlet Community Church, 531 Lehman-Outlet Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
