WHITE HAVEN — Richard L. Strittmatter, 72, of White Haven passed away Saturday at Smith Healthcare, Mountain Top.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Mary (Daniels) Strittmatter.

He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Mountain Top, and was an honorable discharged U.S. Army veteran, serving with the Hell on Wheels 2nd Armored Division.

Rich was a longtime salesman for Feussner Ford.

He was a Shriner and a past master of Arbutus Lodge #611 of Free and Accepted Masons, Freeland.

Rich enjoyed serving his community with the White Haven Ambulance, collecting Lionel Trains and repairing cars.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his wife, the former Marge Keiper, on Jan. 12, 2020 — and infant son, James, 1972.

Surviving are his children, Dourene Strittmatter, Jessica Montone and her husband Zack, Priscilla and Walter Koldesko; brothers, Kenneth and Donna Strittmatter Jr., and Robert and Suzanne Strittmatter; sister, Marilynn Brogan and her husband, Clem; grandchildren, Kira, Chase, Bryce and Paige; nieces, Tammy Preston and Mary Beilman; and great-nephew, Dalton Preston.

Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 21, at the Christ United Methodist Church 175 South Main Road, Mountain Top. Services will be celebrated at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Albert Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the White Haven Ambulance Association, 500 Towanda St., White Haven, PA 18661.

McNulty Funeral Home, 494 East Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.