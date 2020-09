WHITE HAVEN — Richard L. Strittmatter, 72, of White Haven, died Feb. 29, 2020. Friends and relatives may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Christ United Methodist Church, 175 S. Main Rd., Mountain Top, with services at 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. Attendance will be limited. Livestream of services will be available at www.christonthemountaintop.org. McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Dr., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.