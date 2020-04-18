DALLAS — Richard M. Hoyes, 75, of Dallas, died at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after a sudden illness, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Peckville to Robert and Gertrude Martin Hoyes. He graduated from Forty Fort High School, Forty Fort. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and served in the Vietnam War.

He will be sadly missed by his wife of 50 years, Mary Husovsky Hoyes; son, Richard Hoyes and favorite daughter-in-law, Johnyne, daughters, Heather Hoyes and her partner, Volker Heinz, of Germany, Deborah Hoyes and her partner, Toby Krantz, of Conneticut; grandchildren, Connor and Jared Matthews, Ricky and Rylie Hoyes; sister, Ellyn Fortney; brothers, Roger Hoyes and Robert Hoyes; as well as, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He faithfully attended Dallas Baptist Church, and could be seen cutting the grass and doing maintenance, all jobs he loved. He was a Penn State fan, loved walking his Samoyeds and was a good neighbor. He retired from Proctor and Gamble in 1999 after 30 years. When asked what he was doing in retirement, he would often say "anything I want to".

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc., Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

