KINGSTON — Richard M. Shirlow, 72, of Kingston passed away on Aug. 12, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 12 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home, 568 Bennett St., Luzerne. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. by Msgr. John Sempa.