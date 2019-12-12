Richard H. Manganella, age 92, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Richard was preceded in death by parents Henry and Elizabeth; brothers, Ronald and Robert; and his son, Glenn.

He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Leona Joan (nee Ardoline); son Rick (wife Andrea); grandchildren Christy, Heather (Ryan) and David; great-grandchildren Breanna, Jackson and Gabriella; many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, from the Chapel at the Cross Creek Community Church, 370 Carverton Road, Trucksville, with Pastor Dave Martin, officiating.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cross Creek Community Church, 370 Carverton Rd, Trucksville, PA 18708.

