HANOVER TWP. — Richard P. Moskaluk Sr., 84, of Hanover Township, died July 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Irene Lewis Moskaluk. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday from Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke. Family and friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Monday. Due to the current health restrictions, masks will be required and social distancing observed.