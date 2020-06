Or Copy this URL to Share

HUNLOCK CREEK — Richard S. (Rick) Moss, 63, of Hunlock Creek, died June 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Gregory Moss. Due to current restrictions private services will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home, Hunlock Creek.



