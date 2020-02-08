MOUNTAIN TOP — Richard T. Shope, 69, husband of Diane Shope, of Mountain Top, passed away at his home on Jan. 18, 2020.

Born on Dec. 20, 1950, in Kearny, New Jersey, he was the son of Woodrow and Genevieve. Richard was a 1969 graduate of Kearny High School and then served in the US Army Reserve, 1970-1975, with the 322nd General Hospital in Kearny, New Jersey.

Richard was employed as a HVAC technician for over 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael, of Red Bank, New Jersey.

He is survived by his son, Matthew and Jessica Shope of White Haven; his daughter Allison and Edward Cawley of Bridgeport; and his grandsons Mason and Jackson Shope. He is also survived by his sister, Sylvia Fergus, of Mobile, Alabama.

His memorial will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Desiderio-Lehman Funeral Home, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Medicine, 3535 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19104.

Those wishing to share memories or condolences with the family may visit: https://www.desilehmanfh.com.