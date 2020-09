WILKES-BARRE — Rita A. Martin, 75, of Wilkes-Barre, died Sept. 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 9:30 a.m. in St. Andrew Parish, 316 Parish St., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.