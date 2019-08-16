SHAVERTOWN — Rita Borucki, 93, of Shavertown, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Bonham Nursing Home, Stillwater.

Born Aug. 21, 1925, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late William Hahn and Marie Fischer Hahn. She was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Luzerne County Council of the Blind for 33 years.

Rita loved watching "The Golden Girls," doing word puzzles and listening to Guy Lombardo and Sammy Kaye.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Borucki, on Oct. 17, 2015; brother William Hahn Jr.; and sister Marie Hahn.

Surviving are several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday from the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Thursday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home.

To submit online condolences to Rita's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.