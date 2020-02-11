ASHLEY — Rita A. Gluc, 78, Ashley, died Feb. 6, 2020, after a period of care at Hickory House Nursing Home, Honey Brook.

She was born Jan. 6, 1942, in Ashley, daughter of the late Bart and Helen (Chiakowski) Stankiewicz. Rita was a graduate of the former Ashley High School where she was an active member of student council and a varsity cheerleader.

She attended Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1962. Rita initially worked as a registered nurse in New York City and returned to the Wyoming Valley where she served as a nurse for over 35 years. She especially enjoyed private duty nursing and caring for the families of the Valley.

After retiring, Rita enjoyed hosting and playing bridge with her bridge club girls, trips to the casino, sitting in the sun with a good book, cheering on Penn State, being at the beach and a good potato pancake.

She loved her family and her many travels including trips to Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Arizona, Las Vegas, California beaches and the Jersey Shore.

Mrs. Gluc was a member of St. Leo's Church, Ashley for over 70 years.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph J. Gluc, with whom she shared 33 years of marriage; brothers Daniel Stankiewicz and Bart Stankiewicz Jr.

Surviving are her loving daughters, Dr. Jennifer Townsley, Gilbert, Ariz., Carrie Ann Mollenkopf and husband Michael, Apache Junction, Arizona, Jolynn Thomas and husband Jeff, Exton and Stacey Zelinka, Mountain Top; sister Theresa Flannery and brother-in-law James, Mount Pocono; sister-in-law Carol Musto, Exeter; three grandsons Joseph C. Townsley, Matthew J. Thomas, Ryan J. Zelinka; five granddaughters, Julia D. Thomas, Jenna H. Thomas, Ingrid Mollenkopf, Dagmar Mollenkopf, Gretchen Vance; a great-granddaughter, Kaarina Vance; nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held by the family with a celebration of life in summer to include a Mass of Christian Burial. Final interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Arrangements by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.