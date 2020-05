Or Copy this URL to Share

PITTSTON — Rita Joan McAndrew Wachs, 84, of Pittston, died May 9, 2020. Due to the current funeral restrictions, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store