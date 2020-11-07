1/
Rita L. Cheremsak
Rita L. Cheremsak, 78, died on Nov. 5, 2020, at The Garden's East Mountain, Wilkes-Barre, where she was a guest. She was born in Swoyersville and was the daughter of the late Anna and George Walko.

Preceded in death by her husband, Andrew J. Cheremsak, 2018, and a brother, Eugene Walko. Surviving are her son, Andrew G. Cheremsak and his wife, Susan, in Washington state, with granddaughter, Amber. Her sister, Theresa Walko and brother, Gerald Walko and many nieces and nephews.

A blessing service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with Father Joseph J. Pisaneschi, officiating. Relatives and friends may call from 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday until service time. We will be following CDC guidelines.

To send the family an online condolence, visit hughbhughes.com.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
