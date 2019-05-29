WILKES-BARRE — Rita M. Cowan, 95, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Exuperious and Mary Roberts and was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre.

She had worked for many years with RCA, Mountain Top. Rita was a longtime member of the former Miner Congregational Church, Plains Township.

She will be sadly missed by her siblings, brother John Roberts and sister Joan A. Crane, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family in Hanover Green Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.