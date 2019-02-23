MOUNTAIN TOP — Rita M. Langan, 76, of Mountain Top, devoted mother, loving grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Rita was a longtime resident of Mountain Top. She graduated from Meyers High School in 1960 and worked for Joel Manufacturing as a seamstress and zipper setter. While working full-time, Rita earned her cosmetology degree and teaching license from Empire Beauty School before opening her own business. Rita was principal at Unique Hair Fashions, faithfully serving the Mountain Top area for over 35 years.

Rita, a lifelong learner, later earned her income tax preparation certificate from H&R Block and completed the requisite classes for her real estate sales license from Northeast Real Estate School. She was employed by Cobler Realty for the past 22 years as the business/property manager of Woodbryn and Oakridge Estates in Mountain Top before retiring in 2014. Above all else, the thing in life that she was most proud of was being a mother and raising her son.

Throughout her life, Rita was devoted to her only son, Timothy, endlessly giving of her time, knowledge and vast experience, sacrificing everything for him so that he would have a better life. She was ever-present, eternally understanding and always willing to help those she loved. Rita enjoyed life's simple pleasures: living at her home in Mountain Top, working hard each and every day, laughing often with family and friends, listening to music and celebrating life milestones at family get-togethers. The thing that brought her the most joy was spending time with, and helping to raise, her two grandchildren.

She leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Tara Langan, of Mountain Top; brother and sister-in-law, William and Kathleen Langan, of Wilkes-Barre; sister-in-law Laurie Langan, of Wilkes-Barre; brother-in-law Cataldo Saitta, of Exeter; brother-in-law Jackie Haas, of Newport Township; as well as her adoring granddaughters, Nicole Langan and Jessica Langan; and many loving nieces and nephews. Rita was predeceased by her parents, James E. and Rita M. Langan, and siblings Kathleen Haas, MaryAlice Saitta and James Langan Jr.

A private ceremony celebrating her life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger. For further information, or to send the family a condolence, visit www.kniffenfuneralhome.com.

Link to donation website: www.geisinger.org/sites/cmn

"This donation is sent in loving memory of Ms. Rita M. Langan, of 7 Oak Ridge Lane, Mountain Top, PA"

Please send the acknowledgement to Ms. Rita M. Langan's son, Timothy J. Langan, at 109 White Tail Drive, Mountain Top, PA 18707.