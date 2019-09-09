NANTICOKE — Rita M. Litchkowski, 81, of Nanticoke, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, Sept. 7, 2019 at ManorCare, Kingston.

Born Sept. 19, 1937, in Nanticoke, she was a daughter of the late Ignatius and Victoria (Ludorf) Stefaniak. She was happily married for 60 glorious years to her beloved husband, Frank "Spike" Litchkowski. They resided in the Hanover section of Nanticoke until moving to Dallas to be near their daughter Sharon a few years ago.

She was a life-long member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke, and previously St. Mary of Czestochowa Parish.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Spike; children, Steven (Holly) Litchkowski of Shawnee, Kansas; Karen Therriault of Inlet Beach, Florida; Susan (Ed) Sullivan, of Pittsburgh, and Sharon (Tom) Mooney of Dallas; grandchildren, Megan (Jakob) McClanahan, Adam Litchkowski, Katie (Sean) Newport, Sarah Sullivan, Sean Mooney and Colin Mooney; a sister, Marie (Jim) Gill; and brother, Len (Mary) Stefaniak; as well as nieces, nephews and friends.

Rita's family would like to sincerely thank her caretaker, Helen Scintilla, and the staff at ManorCare for their compassion, respect and exceptional care they provided.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, alternate site, St. Mary's Church, 1030 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash, her pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Viewing and a period of visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

To leave online condolences and for information and helpful resources, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.