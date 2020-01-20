KINGSTON — Rita M. Remplewicz, 79, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, in the Residential Hospice inpatient unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born July 12, 1940, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Angela Grajewski Remplewicz. She graduated from Marymount High School, Class of 1958.

Rita lived in Kingston for many years where she had a long career as a nurse's aide at the former Leader West Nursing Home and later in private duty. She was a member of the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Michael Remplewicz.

Surviving are her daughters, Johnna Stepanek and husband, Robert, of Pocono Lake and Nicollette Gingo, of Larksville; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Kingston. There will be no public viewing or calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek.