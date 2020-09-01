1/1
Robert A. Bernatovich
NANTICOKE — Robert A. Bernatovich, 87, of Nanticoke, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born Feb. 26, 1933, in Plymouth Township, he was the son of the late Taffy Bernatovich (Burns) and Thelma Davis (Bernatovich) Burns. Bob was a graduate of Harter High School and was a veteran serving with the United States Army during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by U.G.I. Electric Division and Sordoni Line Construction Company as a journeyman lineman.

Bob was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed supporting Penn State Football, the Philadelphia Eagles and the LA Dodgers. He loved to play the piano and was well known for telling jokes. In his later years, Bob enjoyed his many visits to the Nanticoke Senior Center where he served as a volunteer.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Rosemarie Bernatovich, who passed away on Oct. 27, 2019; grandson, Dustin Bernatovich; brother, Jack Burns; and sister, Verda Mesaros.

Surviving are his loving children, Robert Bernatovich and his wife, Denise, of Reyburn, Michael Bernatovich and his wife, Suzanne, of Nanticoke/Texas, Deborah Snyder, of Wilkes-Barre, and David Bernatovich and his wife, Katarina, of Brandon, Fla.; grandchildren, Eric Wysocki, April Petras and her husband, Brad, Robert Bernatovich and his wife, Shannon, Michael Bernatovich and his wife, Allison, Alayna Soucy and her husband, Matt, Gregory Snyder, Noa Bernatovich and Laura Colleran; great-grandchildren, Caden, Alex, Rose, Cadence, Wren, Avery, Jacob, Brendan and Ellie; sister, Ann Jones; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to the charity of the donor's choice in Bob's memory.

Bob will be dearly missed and always loved by his family and friends.

To submit online condolences to Bob's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Calling hours
10:30 - 12:00 PM
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
September 1, 2020
We lost the best cheerleader UGI ever had. Both at work and bowling. We were lucky enough to hear him sing and play the piano. "Old Shep" was our favorite. He made us laugh all the time. As a father he always talked about his family: Rose, kids and grandchildren. We will miss him big time but lucky to have known him.
Donna Layaou
September 1, 2020
Mr. Bernatovich was part of our gym family. Always smiling, talking about his wife and showing muscles. All of us here at NFC will truly miss you. RIP
September 1, 2020
Bob and Michael: Sincere sympathy...
Joan Conrad
September 1, 2020
Mr.berntovitch was my next door neighbor in west nanticoke he always talked to me had a smile on his face so sad to hear about his passing .He always talk to me about Penn state football. Rest in peace my friend u be missrd by everyone who knew u
Richard Wright
