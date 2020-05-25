Robert A. Deitrick
WILKES-BARRE — Robert A. Deitrick, 73, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Harrison and Mary Snyder Deitrick. Robert was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1964, and he received his associates degree in electronics and electrical engineering from Penn State University, Lehman Campus. Robert served with the U.S. Air Force, during the Vietnam War. He served as past Worshipful Master of the William R. Singleton-Hope-Lebanon Masonic Lodge No. 7 in Washington, D.C. Robert was formerly employed by the Virginia Electric & Power Company and he was later employed by the federal government with the General Service Administration, prior to his retirement. Robert is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Smith Deitrick, and by his son, Robert A. Deitrick Jr. and his wife, Allyson, of Woodbridge, Va. He is also survived by his brothers, Harrison Deitrick Jr., of Woodbridge, Va., Edward Deitrick and his wife, Jane, of Cranberry Township; sisters, Beverly Kline, of Ocala, Fla.; and Dorene Fuhrman and her husband, Gene, of Gardners; and by his nieces and nephews. Robert's family would like to thank the many wonderful doctors and nurses that took care of him over the last few years. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Online condolences may be sent by visiting Robert's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Published in Times Leader from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
