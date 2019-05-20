WILKES-BARRE — Robert (Bobby) A. Kline, 86, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019, at Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

He was born June 28, 1932, in Scranton to the late William S. Kline and Hannah L. Feldman Kline. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Kline. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Carnell Jackson Kline, his sons, Rick Kline and wife Valerie Kline, of Bonsall, Calif., Ron, of Monterey, Calif., Randy and wife Mary, of Lakeside, Ariz., a daughter, Michelle Kline-Palmer and husband Shawn Palmer of Gettysburg, an "adopted" daughter, Nancy Moss Satterwhite, Moreno Valley, Calif., a sister, Sue Kluger, and brother-in-law Allan Kluger, of Kingston, grandchildren Adrienne Kline, Jorden Kline, Sarah Kline, Jasmin Palmer, Jaden Palmer, his namesake Bobby Kline II and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bobby graduated from Wyoming Seminary, Class of 1950, and was a star basketball player and all-around athlete. Bobby attended Penn State University where he was a boxer on the Penn State boxing team, a sport he had a lifelong affinity for. He loved sports, anything with a ball, running and action. Bob was the General Manager of Kay Wholesale Drug Co. Inc., where he ran the operations of the company for 40+ years. He also worked in several positions during his years at Kay Wholesale Drug Company, wherever needed, in the business his father founded, up until his retirement in 1994. In his later years, to help the business grow, Bob traveled the Tri State area generating new customers in Philadelphia, New York and New Jersey. His customers were his friends. They respected his honest and knowledgeable approach to business. Customers trusted him, his word was his bond. Bob was a hard worker, holding down multiple jobs at a time and much smarter than he would admit. He was extremely knowledgeable about the stock market and would gladly share that with anyone who showed interest. He had extensive knowledge of history, science and civil issues. He believed in loyalty and fairness. Bobby was a phenomenal athlete, he could run like a deer and was a terrific ball player in all sports he participated in. Baseball, basketball, football and boxing. Throughout Bob's adult years, he played in several local basketball and softball leagues, boxed, and was super quick on his feet in all sports. He shared this passion with his children, teaching each one of them how to fundamentally play each sport, to try your hardest and above all, to be a good sport. Bobby enjoyed watching games on TV, attending his children's sporting events, taking his children to watch professional teams and sharing his knowledge and love of sports. Later in life, Bob coached a youth summer softball team that his daughter played on. He got great joy out of watching his children and grandchildren participate in their sporting events and even learned to appreciate a sport new to him, soccer. Bobby especially enjoyed jazz music and vacations with his wife, Carnell, to scenic beach locations.

Bobby had a love of the outdoors and nature. He took his children to numerous state parks, to hike, see and appreciate the beauty of the waterfalls, creeks and lakes in the area. He loved his family and had an extra special place in his heart for his mother, Hannah Kline, and mother-in-law, Helen Jackson. They could do no wrong in his eyes and he was there every step of the way, in every way possible, until their last days on earth. Bobby always believed in staying active and healthy throughout the years by taking daily long walks, lifting weights and by adopting a vegetarian lifestyle the last 45 years of life. He had an affinity for dogs, stylish cars, music, nature and the beach. Those who knew Bobby Kline would say, "he was a really good man." The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre. Friends may visit from 10:30 until the time of the service on Tuesday. Rabbi Larry Kaplan and Bishop Wallace Smith will be the officiants. Interment is private.

Friends may visit at the home of Sue and Allan Kluger, 46 East Walnut St., Kingston, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29. The family would especially like to thank Jesse Kabana, his personal caregiver and friend as well as Little Flower Manor staff for their compassionate and exceptional care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, Or online at https://alz.org/pa CEO Weinberg Regional Food Bank PO Box 1127 Wilkes-Barre, PA 18703-1127 Or online at: http://www.ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org.