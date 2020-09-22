1/1
Robert A. Zipko
MOUNTAIN TOP — Robert A. Zipko, 62, of Mountain Top, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.

Bob was born in Kingston, a son of Lucille Machey Zipko, of Wilkes-Barre, and the late Edward Zipko. He was a graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School, Class of 1976, where he was a star basketball player. He was a graduate of Florida Southern University, where he was a member of the 1981 National Championship Basketball team. Bob was self employed as a medical supplies sales representative.

In addition to his mother, Bob is survived by the love of his life, Patricia Finn Zipko, with whom he celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on Sept. 17th; son, Adam Finn Zipko, of Philadelphia; sister, Claire Radaszewski and her husband, David, of Mountain Top; brothers, Ray Zipko and his wife, Ginger, of Pine Brook, N.J., and David Zipko and his wife Diane, of Oxford, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11 a.m. in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Monsignor John J. Sempa will officiate.

Those attending the funeral Mass are required to wear a mask and abide by the CDC and state social distancing requirements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to the St. Vincent De Paul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, 18701.

Condolences can be sent online by visiting Bob's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Parish
Funeral services provided by
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
