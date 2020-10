AVOCA — Robert (Bob) Adomiak, 67, of Avoca and Murrells Inlet, S.C., died Oct. 9, 2020. Surviving is his wife, Nancy Gallagher Walsh Adomiak. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Queen of the Apostles Parish, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 728 Main St., Avoca, and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.