Robert B. Williams
WILKES-BARRE — Robert B. Williams, 63, of Wilkes-Barre, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, son of the late Lester and Ruth Neuer Williams. He was a graduate of Coughlin High School, and Luzerne County Community College. Bob was a member of Irem Temple, past president of the Uniformed Unit and Captain of the Irem Patrol. He was a member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, Wilkes-Barre, and St. Conrad's YMS.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Ozgo.

Bob is survived by his wife, the former Mary Kathleen Lynch; sons, Robert (Sheila) Williams, of Harveys Lake, Matthew Williams, Adam Williams and Nicholas Williams, all of Wilkes-Barre; daughter, Christine (Andy) Stuffick, of Mechanicsburg; grandchildren, Drew Stuffick, Luke Stuffick, Aiden Williams, Kaleb Williams and Harley Williams; and brother, Richard Williams, of Montgomery.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
August 18, 2020
Dan, Danny, Brian and I are so deeply sorry to hear of the passing of Rob. He was a wonderful man who cared deeply about his family. He truly made a mark on all of the kids in NE Little League and will be missed by many.
Ellen Hontz
August 18, 2020
I hired Bob to finish the basement of my home years ago, he did beautiful work and really had a passion for his craft. Super nice guy, may he rest in peace and may his family find comfort in God.
Bob B.
August 17, 2020
I worked with Bob a few years back ... fun guy who will be missed ... sorry for your loss.
Andrew Barancho
