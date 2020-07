PLYMOUTH — Robert Bath Jr., age 36, died July 27, 2020. A celebration of Bobby's life will take place during visitation hours on Monday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth. Graveside services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.