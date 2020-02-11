DURYEA — Robert Chipolis, 83, Duryea, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Born in Duryea, on Sept. 20, 1936, he was the son of the late Joseph and Adele Puscavage Chipolis. Bob was previously employed by Lispi Chevrolet, Dupont, and later by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation as a diesel mechanic, retiring in 2006.

Bob was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.

He was married to his loving wife, Mary, for 62 years. After the passing of his sons, he made it his purpose to continue their family legacies. Much of his retirement was spent at his cabin in Black Lake, New York, spending the time with family and his men's club "solving the problems of the world."

He was preceded in death by two sons, Joseph Chipolis, on March 13, 2013, Stephen Chipolis, on Sept. 4, 2017, his grandson, Matthew Chipolis, on May 13, 2011, and two sisters, Ann Marie Sopp and Carolyn McClain.

Surviving in addition to his beloved wife, Mary Farino, are daughter-in-law Joyce Stoddard Chipolis of Wyalusing; daughter-in-law Gina (Romani) Chipolis of Harding; grandchildren Jacob and Emily Chipolis of Wyalusing, Christopher Chipolis of Harding; great-granddaughter, Hannah Chipolis of Minnesota

A Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, with the Rev. John Polednak officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no viewing. Arrangements are by the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.

To leave an online condolence for Bob's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary Chipolis for the Stephen Chipolis and Matthew Chipolis Scholarship Fund at Wyoming Area High School.