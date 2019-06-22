DALLAS TWP. — Robert Clayton Schoner, formerly of Dallas Township and West Pittston, died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in The Woodlands, Texas.

Born on Aug. 4, 1934, he was the son of Atlee Schoner and Hilda Schild. "Bob" was a graduate of West Pittston High School and served in the Unites States Army with the 17th Infantry Regiment of the 7th Infantry Division. He later graduated from Wilkes College and worked for Allegheny Airlines and Anthracite Marble and Tile. He was a member of Valley Lodge Masons 499 and Irem Temple Shriners.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sylvia Ann (Vincent); and daughters Leigh Ann Schoner, Denae Wilker (Thomas J.), of The Woodlands, Texas, and Heather Bosanko (William J.), of Severna Park, Maryland. He is also survived by a brother, Ronald Schoner (Helen), of Hallstead; a sister, Carol Dotter (David), of Concord, North Carolina; and grandchildren Rebecca Bosanko, Elizabeth Bosanko, Aiden Wilker and Liesl Wilker.

A memorial service will be held on June 26, 2019, at The Woodlands United Methodist Church.