PORT GRIFFITH — Robert D. Banellis, 69, of Port Griffith, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Pittston, he was a son of the late Donald C. and Phyllis Krofchik Banellis. Robert was a member of the last graduating class (1967) of Northeast High School, Pittston, and was a former member of the Jenkins Township Lions Club. He was also member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.

Prior to retirement, Robert worked for Scranton Craftsman in the compliance department and previously he was co-owner of R&W Transport, Pittston. During retirement, he was the owner of Twisterz Ice Cream, Dupont. Robert volunteered at the local food kitchens serving those in need and also at St. John the Evangelist Church annual bazaar.

Robert enjoyed gardening in his yard, attending NHRA drag racing events and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey.

Robert is survived by brothers, Donald J. Banellis, of Port Griffith, and Paul Banellis and wife Angela, of Pittston Township; daughter, Isabell Banditelli (Banellis); grandchildren, Ashley Banditelli, of Wyoming, and Brittney Banditelli, of Johnstown; and nieces, Samantha M. Banellis, Kristine Smyla and husband Brian, Samantha H. Banellis and Marissa Syno.

A blessing service was held April 5, 2019, from Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith). Interment will be in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston.

