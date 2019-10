WEST NANTICOKE — Robert D. Koprowski, 78, of West Nanticoke, formerly of Shickshinny and Luzerne, died Oct. 16, 2019. Surviving is his wife, Dorothy Nowak Koprowski.

Funeral service 10 a.m. Monday from the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday.