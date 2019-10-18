WEST NANTICOKE — Robert D. Koprowski, 78, of West Nanticoke, formerly of Shickshinny and Luzerne, died Wednesday evening, Oct. 16, 2019, with family by his side, at the Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre. He was honored by his fellow veterans and family in an "Honor Escort" following his death.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Chester and Ethel Mae Melody Koprowski and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Kingston. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era in Vietnam as a firefighter and was also stationed in Boise, Idaho. He was employed, prior to retirement, by Proctor and Gamble, Tunkhannock, and was a former member of Holy Family Church and Sacred Heat Church, Luzerne. He enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, working on vehicles and was the "Go To Guy" to fix anything.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his previous wife, Linda K. Trondson Koprowski; baby sister, Rose Koprowski; and brother Chester Koprowski.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, who have been together for 21 years, Dorothy Nowak Koprowski; children Jacqueline and her husband, Patrick Lehman, of Hanover Township, Carl D. Koprowski, of Pittston, Alice and her husband, George Tomshaw, of Swoyersville, Jane Jones Butchko, of West Nanticoke, Edward Koprowski, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Robert Koprowski and his fiancé, Rachael, of Pittston, and Ilaena Koprowski, of Philadelphia; grandchildren Mitchell Petersen and his wife, Ava, of Kingston, Jessica Koprowski, of Wilkes-Barre, Victoria Pitel, of Albuquerque, N.M., Shawna and her husband, Ryan Sutliff, of Shickshinny, Samantha and her husband, Kevin Shumberger, of Harrisburg, Brandon Koprowski and his wife, Andrea, of Albuquerque, N.M., Mikayla Butchko, of Nebraska, Robert "Bobby" Koprowski, of Pittston, Patrick Lehman, of Hanover Township, Carl Koprowski and his companion, Sabrina Wilkins, of Wilkes-Barre, Mary Theresa "MT" Lehman, of Hanover Township, Eden Koprowski, of Pittston, and Jeremy Smith, of Albuquerque, N.M.; great-grandchildren; sister Dolly Glaush and her companion, Thomas Dougherty, of Tunkhannock; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousin and in-laws.

Funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, from the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with the Reverend Richard Cirba officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton, with military honors.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, and from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Monday morning at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to any local veterans.

For additional information, to view a video tribute or to leave the family an online condolence, visit the funeral home website at www.StrishFuneralHome.com.