1/
Robert D. Zoka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KINGSTON — Robert D. Zoka, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday Aug. 11, 2020, in Weatherwood Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Waverly.

Born Dec. 16, 1935, in Scranton, Bob was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Yanoahot Zoka. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, and the University of Scranton. Mr. Zoka was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Army security Agency in Okinawa, Japan.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the United States Internal Revenue Service as the regional examination manager for the Scranton, Wilkes-Barre and Williamsport offices. Mr. Zoka was a former member of St. Ignatius Parish, Kingston, and currently was a parishioner of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin.

Bob served on the board of directors for the Catholic Youth Center, Wilkes-Barre, and St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home, Elmhurst. He was also a member of Fox Hill Country Club, Exeter.

Mr. Zoka was preceded in death by a brother, Casmir Zoka and a sister, Evelyn Livingston.

Surviving are his wife, the former Suzanne Vacendak, at home, daughters; Kimberly Ward and her husband, Rick, of Voluntown, Conn.; Krista Rubina and her husband, T.J., of Pittston;. Katherine Genovese and her husband, Dave, of Laflin; grandchildren, Selena, Mia and Jackson Rubino, Katie Genovese; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert will be held Friday morning at 10 a.m. in St. Maria Goretti Church, with the Rev. Seth Wasnock as celebrant. Internment with Rite of Committal will follow the Mass in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of the Mass.

Due to the current pandemic, restrictions have been put in place by the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Those attending the Mass or visitations please adhere to the practice of social distancing and masks are required.

Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, Md., 21741-5014.

Arrangements are by Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.

Online condolences can be made at www.hughpboyleandsonfuneralhomeinc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved