KINGSTON — Robert D. Zoka, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday Aug. 11, 2020, in Weatherwood Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Waverly.

Born Dec. 16, 1935, in Scranton, Bob was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Yanoahot Zoka. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, and the University of Scranton. Mr. Zoka was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Army security Agency in Okinawa, Japan.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the United States Internal Revenue Service as the regional examination manager for the Scranton, Wilkes-Barre and Williamsport offices. Mr. Zoka was a former member of St. Ignatius Parish, Kingston, and currently was a parishioner of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin.

Bob served on the board of directors for the Catholic Youth Center, Wilkes-Barre, and St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home, Elmhurst. He was also a member of Fox Hill Country Club, Exeter.

Mr. Zoka was preceded in death by a brother, Casmir Zoka and a sister, Evelyn Livingston.

Surviving are his wife, the former Suzanne Vacendak, at home, daughters; Kimberly Ward and her husband, Rick, of Voluntown, Conn.; Krista Rubina and her husband, T.J., of Pittston;. Katherine Genovese and her husband, Dave, of Laflin; grandchildren, Selena, Mia and Jackson Rubino, Katie Genovese; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert will be held Friday morning at 10 a.m. in St. Maria Goretti Church, with the Rev. Seth Wasnock as celebrant. Internment with Rite of Committal will follow the Mass in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of the Mass.

Due to the current pandemic, restrictions have been put in place by the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Those attending the Mass or visitations please adhere to the practice of social distancing and masks are required.

Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, Md., 21741-5014.

Arrangements are by Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.

