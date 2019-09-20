KINGSTON — Mr. Robert Darrell Mayhue, 68, a resident of Kingston and Fort Myers, Florida, passed into eternal life Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in the care of the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born May 8, 1951, in Huntingdon, he was the son of the late Verna A. Mayhue.

Darrell, as he was known to those who knew and loved him, was a graduate of Key West High School in Key West, Florida. He furthered his education by attending the University of Colorado, Boulder, with studies in architectural engineering.

He applied this knowledge to his life's vocation by working on various projects of all sizes throughout the United States.

Locally, many people remember him as the drummer for the popular 1970s band, "Redeye."

In his spare time, Darrell loved riding his Harleys. He also truly loved traveling the world with Louise. Together, the couple had visited many countries, including Namibia, China, India, Egypt, Brazil and Tanzania.

He was a lover of animals, especially his faithful companions, his dogs, Sooner and Later, along with the cats Simba and Blanco.

Darrell is remembered for his outgoing personality and unique sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all those he touched in this life.

Left to cherish the wonderful memories they shared together are his longtime partner, Louise C. Wassil; a brother, Charles Mayhue, of York; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Memorial funeral services for Darrell will be conducted on Monday evening with a celebration of his life at 7:30 p.m. from the North Wilkes-Barre location of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St.

Relatives and friends may join Louise and her family for visitation and shared remembrances from 6 p.m. until the time of services Monday evening.

Private inurnment will be next to his mother in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, 1594 S. Main St., Hanover Township.

Louise would be humbled if those wishing to send a monetary contribution in Darrell's memory kindly do so to a charity having special meaning to the donor.

To send Louise online words of comfort, perhaps a fond memory of Darrell or for directions to the funeral home, please visit our family's website or Facebook page at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.