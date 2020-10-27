1/
Robert E. McKeand
1928 - 2020
WILKES-BARRE — Robert E. McKeand, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Oct. 22, 2020 . He was born in Parsons in 1928, and was the son of the late Jennie Kresge and Robert E. McKeand, Sr.

Robert was employed at the International Color Printing Company until its closing and then at Wilkes-Barre Vocational Technical School in maintenance. He was a life member of Lodge 61, F. & A.M., Wilkes-Barre and Caldwell Consistory AASR, Bloomsburg. He was also a life member of Irem Shrine and Legion of Honor and was a member of the Irem Temple Gun Club and Nuangola Gun Club.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Lois; son, Robert Earle McKeand and his wife, Courtney, of Mobile, Ala.; granddaughters, Kyrsten McKeand and Arwen McKeand; sister, Louise Cunningham and her husband, John, of Levittown, niece and nephew, sister-in-law, June Gardner, of Wilkes-Barre.

The funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conduced by the Rev. Andy Jerome, Pastor of Parsons Primitive Methodist Church. Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. Private interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Memorial donations can be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Condolences can be sent to: www.eblakecollins.com.


Published in Times Leader from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
