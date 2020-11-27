FALLS — Robert E. Morgan, 81, a resident of Falls, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 25 2020, at home.

Born and raised in Pittston, he was a son of the late Robert A. Morgan and Dorothy Morgan Maney.

He proudly served his country as a cook and later as an aircraft mechanic in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

When he came home, he worked with Tobyhanna Army Depot on radar systems until his retirement.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Scalonge.

He will be sadly missed by his wife of more than 60 years, Carole, children, Kathryn J. Madigan, Richard E. Morgan, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, Kathryn Best, brother, John Morgan and wife, Patty, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 28 2020, at 10 a.m. in the First Congregational Church of West Pittston, Luzerne Avenue, West Pittston. Following the CDC guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing will be mandatory.

Interment will follow in Mt. View Cemetery, Harding.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.