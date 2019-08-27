Robert Engel passed away Monday morning, Aug. 26, 2019, at the age of 67, with his family by his side. He was a devoted family man, caring physician and true friend. He was a compassionate and giving person and touched the lives of everyone who knew him.

He was born and raised in El Paso, Texas, to the late Zoltan and Yolanda Engel, a child of Holocaust survivors who instilled in him the love and value of Jewish traditions. He obtained a B.S. from the University of Houston and his MD at the Autonomous University of Guerrero School of Medicine. He then completed his internship and residency at the New York Beekman Downtown Hospital, where he met the love of his life, Tammy. As a young married couple, they moved to Kingston to raise a family and open an internal medicine practice, working side by side for more than 30 years. Rob took pride in treating each patient with dignity and respect.

The most important thing to Rob was family. He spent his life creating unbreakable bonds between his children and extended family, who felt like the Engel house was their second home. He loved to travel, take family vacations and attend concerts. He shared his lifelong passion for music, especially classic rock and all of its trivia, with close friends and his children who know him as master of the media.

Rob was predeceased by his parents; aunt and uncle Eva and Joseph Engel; father-in-law David Hanovice; and brothers-in-law Samuel Hanovice and Joel Hanovice. Rob leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 35 years, Tammy; children Daniel, Caroline and Benjamin; mother-in-law Rose Hanovice; sister Dena Palermo; sister and brother Karen Hogan and her husband, Jeff Hogan; nieces Rose Palermo and Sami Palermo; nephews Jack Hogan, Mathew Hogan, Ryan Hogan and Tyler Hogan; and cousins Ted Engel and Steve Engel. He is also survived by loving extended family and friends in Israel, his favorite second home.

Rob will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Our family is eternally grateful to Dr. Bruce Saidman, the staff of Medical Oncology Associates and Dr. Paul Rutkowski, whose compassionate care provided immeasurable comfort to all of us.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, from the Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, 348 S. River St., Wilkes Barre, with Rabbi Larry Kaplan and Cantor Ahron Abraham officiating. Interment will be in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Shiva will be observed at the family home from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday; 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday; 2 to 4 p.m. Friday; and 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Temple Israel of Wilkes-Barre, 613 SJ Strauss Lane, Kingston, PA 18704, or Prescription Assistance Fund at Medical Oncology Associates, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.

Visit the funeral home website at www.rosenbergfuneralchapel.com for additional information.