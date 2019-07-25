Robert Evan Chaikin, 76, passed away peacefully July 13, 2019, on his own terms, just like he lived his life.

He was the cherished husband of the late Marilyn (Hite) Chaikin and former husband, as well as lifelong friend, of Babette (Cottin) Eckstein. Robert was the beloved father of Reed, Shari, Kyle and Nikki; father-in-law of Gregg, Karen and Jimmy; adored grandfather of Aviv, Travis, Noa, Kassidy, Liad, Makenzy, Nina and Elise; and loving brother to Eric and Stacey (deceased), Kathleen, David (deceased), Wendy and Karen. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and many cherished co-workers from Motor World.

Robert started his career in the Garment District, N.Y.C., where he was well respected before he left for his next career in Wilkes-Barre selling Mercedes. Robert was truly one of a kind. He loved his family, was generous to everyone and was extremely opinionated. Robert will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's name to Brandeis University, Chaikin Fellowship, Kristen Hyslop, P.O. Box 549110, MS 012, Waltham, MA 02454.

All services were private and held at the family's convenience. Robert was laid to rest with his parents in Mount Ararat Cemetery, Lindenhurst, N.Y. A memorial service will be held for friends and family at a date and time to be determined in the near future.

For updated memorial service information or to express your condolences to Robert's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.