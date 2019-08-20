Robert Evan Chaikin (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "We are so sorry to hear of Roberts passing. He was a fine..."
    - Hal & Jean Flack
  • "My sincere condolences Nikki and family. I did not know..."
    - Ann Zaffuto
  • "Sorry for your loss, our deepest condolences. Alan &..."
    - Alan and Elyse Fels
Service Information
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA
18640
(570)-654-7831
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert Evan Chaikin, 76, passed away peacefully July 13, 2019, on his own terms, just like he lived his life.

All services were private and held at the family's convenience.

Robert was laid to rest with his parents in Mount Ararat Cemetery, Lindenhurst, N.Y.

A memorial service celebrating Robert's life will be held for friends and family from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, from Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

To read Robert's full obituary or to express your condolences to his family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.