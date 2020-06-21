HARDING — Robert F. Kile Sr., 57, of Harding, passed away Friday morning, June 19, 2020, near his home from injuries he sustained from a fatal shooting.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late William F. Kile Sr. and Marilyn J. Hooper Kile. He was a graduate of Bishop O'Reilly High School, Class of 1981. He served in the United State Army and the National Guard Battery F. 5th of the 109th Field Artillery, Kingston. He was employed at PennDOT for the past 10 years. Prior to that, Bob worked for Kile Konstruction, R&S Construction and worked at the former Nesbitt Hospital. Bob just reobtained his certification as NREMT and served as a volunteer for the Mt. Zion Bicentennial Fire Co. of Harding as the 2nd Assistant Fire Chief and Vice President, Franklin Township Fire Dept as the Fire Chief, Exeter Township as the Supervisor Chairman, Exeter Borough Fire Dept. as a Firefighter, Harding/Mt. Zion Ambulance Association as the 2nd Assistant Commander, Columbia Hose Company as a Firefighter/EMT and Dallas Fire and Ambulance as the Ambulance Chief.

Preceding him in death besides his parents is a brother, William F. Kile Jr.

Surviving is his wife of 15 years, Barbara Ann (Weaver) Kile; children: Robert Francis Kile Jr. and his wife, Melissa, of Harding; Jessica Lynn Kile and her significant other, Asa, of Beaumont; Kimberlee Patricia Powers, of West Pittston; Samantha Michelle Manning, of Harding; grandchildren; Zachary Monahan, Mackenzie Powers, Krystal (Ace) Kile, Laura Powers, Breanna Kile and Tucker Kile; sisters: Kathleen Cikota, of Harding; Mary Kile and her partner, Angie, of Tulsa, Okla.; Maureen Kile and her wife, Sheena, of Tulsa, Okla.; brother: Kevin Kile, of San Antonio, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

Also, Bob will be missed by his faithful companion Gizmo the Wonder Dog.

Messages from his Family:

Best Friend, Hubby, Spouse, Supporter, Believer, Dreamer — so many words and yet none seem to make it complete. You told me you were an old soul who has been here a few times and you keep coming back because there was still stuff to do. I laughed cause your plate always was full, but you took it all on in public life, private life, big, small, close or far, strangers and friends, you touched so many lives. There still are things to finish so I will wait because I know you're coming back to finish them. I will be looking for you everyday in the breeze, the falling leaves and the raindrops on my face. I will wait forever to finish our story, love forever. – Barbara Kile

From our first dance to our last, I love you dad. – Jessica Kile

To my hero, my best friend and my worst critic. Taught me everything I know about building a home, inside and outside, from the lumber to the love needed to make it all work from levels and measurements to bonfires and family dinners. To the man who shared everything. I will miss you! Love you Papa. – Samantha Manning

Even if you were his mortal enemy and you needed help Pop would stop to help you. – Krystal Kile

Pop was always by his grandkids side. – Mackenzie Powers

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., at 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Charles C. Warwick of the Episcopal Church of St. Clement & St. Peter, Wilkes-Barre, officiating.

Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Dallas.

Friends may call 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mt. Zion Bicentennial Fire Company at 1394 Mount Zion Road, Harding, PA 18643.

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.