HUNLOCK CREEK — Robert Francis Moyer, of Hunlock Creek, died Thursday, June 20, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 17, 1929, and was the son of Frank and Anna Griffith Moyer.

Bob was a Union Carpenter for over 40 years and was a home builder for many years. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, a lifetime charter member of the Lake Silkworth Lions Club and the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Bob loved working in the yard with one of his dogs always by his side. Retirement led to he and his wife, Marge, traveling to different parts of the world on hiking adventures.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter Carol Ann and sister Dolores Dennis.

Bob is survived by his wife of 70 years, the former Margaret Pavlick; son, Robert Moyer and his wife, Elizabeth; grandchildren, Robert Moyer and his wife, Kourtney, and Lauren Moyer; great-grandchildren, Abigail Moyer and Austin Lewis; many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with A Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. from the Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Church, 2011 State Route 29, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621 with the Rev. Alex Roche, officiating.

Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Lake Silkworth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Chip Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

