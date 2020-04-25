DALLAS — Robert Frank Lapasnick Sr., 84, of Dallas, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dallas.

Born, Jan. 8., 1936, in Courtdale, he was the son of the late Jacob and Anna Watlock Lapasnick. Robert served his country proudly, as Technical Staff Sergeant during the Vietnam War and Korean Conflict. He retired as a decorated veteran from the United States Air Force in 1974, after 20 years of service.

Bob was a compassionate person and never complained about anything. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and was often seen sporting his "Kiss the Cook" apron while enjoying the Tiki Bar party. Bob's grandchildren reflect fondly on time spent with him fishing, making kielbasa and watching the Philadelphia Eagles. Bob was an avid stamp and baseball card collector, along with Hess trucks, and various hidden flea market treasures.

He was a member of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings; Joseph, Jake, and Nick Lapasnick. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dorothy Kachmar Lapasnick, of Dallas; daughter, Elizabeth (Besty) Dombroski and her husband, Mike, of Dallas; son, Robert F. Lapasnick Jr. and his wife, Colleen, of Dallas; grandchildren, Jennifer & Carl Sgarlat, Michael & Connie Dombroski, Christina Dombroski, Robert F. Lapasnick III, and Rebecca Lapasnick; great-grandchildren, Emma, Sam, and Luke Sgarlat and Michael Dombroski III; numerous nieces and nephews, grand-dogs, Brutus, Addie, and Kevin.

The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff from Dr. Shamsadeen's office in Hanover Township, Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Back Mountain Ambulance Association, Commonwealth Home Health and the Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care.

Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be celebrated at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Dallas. A memorial service with Military Honors will be held at a later date. The family has made available an online photographic memorial on the Strish Funeral Home website, www.strishfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Robert F. Lapasnick Sr., to Camp Red Jacket, a free camp for children with Type 1 diabetes, in support of is great-granddaughter. Camp Red Jacket Lehigh Valley Health Network Office of Philanthropy, 2100 Mack Blvd., PO Box 1883 Allentown, 18105-1883, or online, give.lvhn.org.