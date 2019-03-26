KINGSTON — Robert G. Byle, 60, of Kingston, died Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Born Feb. 20, 1959, in Kingston, he was a son of Eleanore McNulty Byle and the late George D. Byle.

Robert served our country as a sailor in the United States Navy for six years in the late '70s and early '80s. He retired from the construction trade after receiving disabling injuries.

Robert will be greatly missed by his mother, Eleanore; daughter Amie Byle, of Kingston; sister Linda R. and her husband, Robert R. Brittain, of Mountain Top; nephews Dr. Jeffrey, his wife Dr. Kristy and their daughters, Kenzie and Kearyn Brittain, of Charleston, South Carolina, Dr. Kevin, his wife Dr. Laura and their daughter, Georgia Brittain, of Lexington, South Carolina, and Dr. Alex Brittain, of Charlotte, North Carolina; and other family and friends.

Celebration of Robert's life will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. and a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. A committal service with military honors and burial at sea will be performed by the United States Navy.

Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to the scholarship fund at St. Jude's School, 422 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, PA 18707

Memories and condolences may be shared with Robert's family at www.celebratehislife.com.