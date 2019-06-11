WILKES-BARRE — Robert "Bob" Glowacki, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Bob was born on May 19, 1939, in Wilkes-Barre, to the late Anthony and Louise (Gillespie) Glowacki. He was a proud GAR Grenadier, graduating high school in 1957. Following graduation, Bob spent a few years working in Northern New Jersey and returned to Luzerne County, where he became a baker, creating product lines that included Twinkies. When the bakery closed after the Agnes Flood in 1972, he became an insurance agent. He initially started as an independent agent with an office in Mountain Top and finally partnered with Robert C. Williams Insurance Agency, where he retired several years ago after 26 years of service.

Other than spending time with family, Bob spent many decades serving and supporting local fire department services. Bob served 52 years with the Independent Fire Company of Kingston, where he was president for 18 years. Bob was on the Board of Trustees for the Kingston Fireman's Relief Association for four years and was a member of Six-County Firemen's Association for 52 years.

Bob worked as a football referee for District II for 14 years. His favorite story was after a failed passed attempt, Jimmy Cefalo was jogging back to the huddle. Jimmy asked him, "When you line up, please line up two steps to your left because on the next play, I'm going to run for a touchdown where you are standing." So he lined up, thought about what Jimmy said, thought no way but he moved over anyway… and he ran for the touchdown and made it.

Bob loved to spend time with his children, Rob and Lyann, along with his five grandchildren. Bob was lovingly referred to as "Poppy" not only by his grandchildren but many of their friends and parents. Poppy never missed school functions. He was known to bring his own folding chair for the best view, as the school would often run out of seats. Bob enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events, where he would sit in the front bleacher cheering on the teams (and infamously taunting the refs). He was a proud Syracuse University grandparent and he was often seen wearing his favorite orange Cuse merchandise. Bob was passionate about the New York Giants, Angelo's pizza, coin collecting and his prize collection of empty Cool Whip containers.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Louise. He is survived by his sister, Charlotte Warke; his son, Robert Glowacki, and daughter Lyann Abrams, and their spouses, Jennifer (Malinowski) and Ken Abrams; grandchildren Justin, Ellie and Julia Glowacki and Kenna and Sierra Abrams; a niece; and numerous nephews.

The family would like to acknowledge the excellent care and compassion of the Geisinger Wyoming Valley ICU staff, specifically nurses Loring and Chuck, Dr. Chen and Dr. Joe.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Bob's life between the hours of 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from the George A. Strish Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, with 10 a.m. Mass scheduled in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

The family has requested that those who desire may give donations "In memory of Bob Glowacki" to the Independent Fire Company, 166 S Sprague Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.