Robert Holovack
AVOCA — Robert Holovack, 74, of Avoca, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre, surrounded by family.

Robert was born Dec. 28, 1945, to Charles and Ruth Holovack. He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Holovack, and sister, Ruth Palitino. Robert Holovack will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years, Paulette (Perrins) Holovack.

"Old Man," as he was known to his family and friends, was an avid fisherman who loved to be outdoors. He also loved being in his garden and taking weekly trips to Hometown Market.

He is survived by his daughters, Melody and husband Damian Columb, of Avoca, Danielle and her husband Donald MacRae Jr., of Duryea; sons, Robert and Michael Holovack, of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Damian Columb Jr., Robert Holovack, of Avoca, Donald MacRae III and his wife, Erica, of Duryea, Brandon MacRae and his fiancée Mariah Mattioli, of Pittston, and Brianna and Matthew MacRae, of Duryea; niece, Theresa Meldrum, of Texas; and great-grandchildren, Hannah, Donald MacRae IV and Delany MacRae, of Duryea.

Family will have a celebration of Robert's life at a later date for family and friends. Arrangements provided by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
