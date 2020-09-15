1/1
Robert J. Meehan Jr.
WILKES-BARRE — Robert J. Meehan Jr., 56, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday evening, Sept. 11, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains, after a brief illness.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Joyce (Comito) Meehan, of Parsons, and the late Robert J. Meehan Sr.

Bob was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and earned both his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in electrical engineering from Wilkes University. He was employed as an Electrical Engineer at Tobyhanna Army Depot for 32 years, until his retirement.

Bob was conscientious and dependable as he demonstrated talents in multiple facets of engineering. He was also a versatile musician who loved listening to various genres of music. He was a devoted and generous uncle to his two nephews.

Surviving in addition to his mother, Joyce, are his brothers, Paul Meehan and his wife, Susan, of Wilkes-Barre; David Meehan, of Laflin; sister, Catherine Meehan, of Plains; and nephews, Paul Meehan Jr. and Sam Meehan. He is also survived by his uncle, Thomas Meehan, of Atlanta; aunts, Theresa (Tish) Hapeman, of Wilkes-Barre; and Deanna Comerota, of Laflin.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family from the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705.

For additional information or to leave Bobby's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
