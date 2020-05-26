LARKSVILLE — Robert J. Robine, age 87, of Larksville, passed into the hands of the Lord on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home. Born on Oct. 31, 1932, in Rochester, N.Y., he was the son of the late Elmer J. Robine and Lucille Josephs Robine. He received his bachelor's degree from State University of New York at Brockport and was a graduate of Columbia University, New York City, where he received his master's degree. Robert served in the Army as a member of the 593rd Field Artillery in Germany. Prior to his retirement, Robert had been employed by the Harrison Area School District as a high school teacher. He was a member of the Harrison Area Teachers Union for many years, where he founded and served as the first president of HAT (Harrison Association of Teachers). He was responsible for negotiating the first teacher's contract in the Harrison, New York Central School District. Robert was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville, where he was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Usher's Club. He was also active with other church functions and activities over the years. Robert received the Legion of Honor Award from the Chapel of Four Chaplains in recognition of services to all people, regardless of race or faith. Robert was a member of several professional organizations. During his retirement, he was a member and an officer of Larksville Lions, Plymouth Rotary, Knights of Columbus Assumpta Council 3987, and Our Lady of Czestochowa Fourth Degree Assembly, Luzerne. He served as member and president of the Board of Trustees of the Plymouth Public Library. He also served as vice president and president of the Board of Trustee of the Luzerne County Library System. Robert was a former mayor and councilman for Larksville Borough. Surviving are his loving wife, the former Marie Rasimovicz; daughter, Suzanne Faupel and her husband, Scott, of White Plains, N.Y.; granddaughter, Bridgette Faupel; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to express gratitude to Dr. Cynthia Soloman and Dr. Bruce Saidman, along with the staff at Oncology Associates for their care and compassion. Donations may be made in Robert's name to St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville, or Drug Program, Oncology Associates, Kingston. Private services were held at the convenience of the family with entombment in St. Mary's Mausoleum, Hanover Township. Arrangements were entrusted to the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth. To submit online condolences to Robert's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Leader from May 26 to May 27, 2020.