EXETER — Robert Jamieson Sr., 76, of Exeter, passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2019, at his home.

Born in Pittston, Bob graduated from Pittston High School in 1962 and later pursued electrical classes at LCCC. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a professional welder.

Bob was known for his quick-witted humor and dedication to hobbies and family. As a father, Bob devoted his time to his beloved children — restoring antique cars with his son and cooking and baking with his daughter. He instilled these qualities in his children who went on to continue those passions in life. In his youth, Bob also enjoyed hunting with his friends.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by daughter, Jennifer Sweder, son, Robert Jamieson Jr., both of Plains Township, and granddaughter, Nora, who lovingly called him "Grampi."

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, followed by a short service at the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .